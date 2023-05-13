The Vegas Golden Knights lead the Edmonton Oilers 4-2 after two periods in Game 5 of their second-round series on Friday night.

Edmonton entered the second period with a 2-1 lead after two power play goals from Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman in the first frame.

Jack Eichel scored the lone goal for the Golden Knights in the first period.

The first half of the second period was tightly contested with neither team getting a strong scoring chance.

With less than seven minutes left in the second, Jack Eichel drew two penalties to give the Golden Knights a two-man advantage where Mark Stone took full advantage and beat Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner to tie the game.

Seconds later, Reilly Smith crashed the net and put the puck past Skinner again to swing the game in the Golden Knights' favour.

Nicolas Hague gave the Golden Knights some breathing room a minute later when his shot from the point slipped past Skinner to give Vegas a two-goal lead.

Hague's goal chased Skinner from the game after he allowed four goals on 23 shots. Goaltender Jack Campbell came in the game in relief of Skinner.

In the final minute of the period Golden Knights forward Keegan Kolesar hit Oilers defenceman Mattias Ekholm into the boards, who stayed down and needed help off the ice.

Kolesar received a five minute major for boarding and a game misconduct for the hit.

Edmonton will have 4:37 of a power play to begin the third period.

The Golden Knights outshot the Oilers 12-8 in the second period and the two teams are tied with 23 shots on net for the game.

Vegas is now two-for-five on the man advantage while the Oilers are two-for-three, with a power play carrying over into the third period.