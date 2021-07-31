Up Next

Oilers trade Bear to Hurricanes for Foegele

The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Warren Foegele to a three-year, $8.25 million contract.

Foegele, 25, was acquired by Edmonton on July 28 from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for defenceman Ethan Bear.

He had 10 goals and 10 assists in 53 games last season, his third in the NHL.

The Markham, Ont. native was drafted in the third round (67th overall) by the Hurricanes at the 2014 NHL Draft.

He is coming off a one-year, $2.15 million contract.

In 200 career NHL games, Foegele has 35 goals and 68 points.

