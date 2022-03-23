The Edmonton Oilers saw a one-goal third-period lead turn into a one-goal deficit in just 24 seconds on Tuesday night as they eventually fell 5-3 to the Dallas Stars.

While Edmonton failed to put any more points between themselves and the Vegas Golden Knights in the race for third in the Pacific Division, the Oilers have Connor Hellebuyck to thank for keeping the gap at four points.

Hellebuyck posted a 42-save shutout as the Winnipeg Jets topped the Golden Knights 4-0 on Tuesday, despite being outshot 42-26 in the game.

"I think [Hellebuyck] is always special," Vegas head coach Pete DeBoer said. "Vezina [Trophy-winning] goalie, so he's a good goalie. We had enough good looks there to score some goals, but he had the answers tonight."

Edmonton has two games in hand on Vegas as final two playoff spots in the Pacific Division have turned into a three-team race between the Los Angeles Kings, who have 78 points in 65 games, the Oilers with 75 points in 64 games, and the Golden Knights with 72 points in 66 games.

The Vancouver Canucks remain seven points back of the Oilers for the division's final playoff spot, while the Anaheim Ducks and San Jose Sharks both appear to have fallen out the race, sitting 10 or more points back.

The Oilers missed a golden opportunity to close on the Kings for second in the Pacific Tuesday, though forward Leon Draisaitl said the team was taking the loss in stride.

"I thought it was a good game," Draisaitl said. "Obviously, we could have been a little sharper on those plays at the end there. But the desperation level is high with a lot of teams right now, so just a couple of mistakes, that can't happen. All in all, pretty solid effort again."

"We're disappointed we didn't walk out of here with points," Edmonton coach Jay Woodcroft added. "But these are the types of games that we should expect as we head down the stretch here. Nobody is giving points away, especially the teams that are fighting for playoff spots. They're punching back when they're down."

The Stars, meanwhile, continued their surge towards the playoffs, picking up their third win in four games. Dallas holds a one-point lead over the Golden Knights in the race for the final wild-card spot with four games in hand.

After working as both a buyer and a seller at the trade deadline, Winnipeg remains in striking distance of the Stars, sitting three points back with two more games played.

“We were always in the mix, but now we’re really in the mix,” Hellebuyck said after Tuesday's win. “It’s not how we want to play, but wins at this point are huge, and can continue building and get some momentum off of it.”

The Jets are set to begin a run of four straight games against teams sitting outside the playoffs starting Thursday against the Ottawa Senators as they look to close the gap on the Stars and the Nashville Predators, who have an eight-point lead with the two teams equal in games played.

“How many games we got left? 18 now?” Hellebuyck added. “Shoot, we need to win maybe three quarters of those because when teams see us coming, they are going to step on the gas, too.”