Edmonton Oilers forward Zack Kassian has been fined $5,000 for cross-checking Los Angeles Kings defenceman Sean Durzi in Tuesday's Game 5 matchup.

Edmonton’s Zack Kassian has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for Cross-checking Los Angeles’ Sean Durzi. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) May 11, 2022

At 19:00 of the second period, Kassian cross-checked Durzi in the back during a scrum that broke out near centre ice. Kassian was assessed a two-minute minor penalty for cross-checking and finished the game with one goal as the Kings went to win the game 5-4 in overtime.

In the regular season, Kassian had six goals and 19 points in 58 games, his seventh with the Oilers.

The Kings have a 3-2 series lead over the Oilers.