Edmonton Oilers forward Zack Kassian left Wednesday's matchup with the Montreal Canadiens in the first period and will not return.

Kassian delivered a hit to Canadiens defenceman Shea Weber behind the Montreal net early on and was seen struggling to put weight on his left leg. Kassian required help from the training staff getting down the tunnel.

He played 1:25 before leaving the matchup. Kassian has two goals and three assists in 27 games so far this season.

Forward Jujhar Khaira was also injured in Edmonton's matchup with Montreal Monday night after taking a hard hit from Alexander Romanov.