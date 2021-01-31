With Masoli signed, two key QB contracts remain unresolved ahead of free agency

Edmonton has signed CFL veteran offensive lineman Randy Richards.

Richards, six foot three and 304 pounds, has played both left and right tackle in his 39 career CFL games with Saskatchewan, Calgary and Toronto.

The 30-year-old Jamaican started in two Grey Cup games for Calgary in 2017 and 2018 and won with the Stampeders in 2018.

Edmonton also released wide receiver Ricky Collins Jr.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2021.