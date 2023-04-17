After a fast-paced opening period, Game 1 between the Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings came down a few notches in the second period.

The Oilers maintained their 2-0 advantage over the Kings at Rogers Place in Edmonton thanks to first-period goals from Leon Draisaitl and Evan Bouchard.

Stuart Skinner has been strong in net for the Oilers, stopping all 16 shots through two periods. Edmonton has 22 shots on the night.

Draisaitl cored 6:57 into the game as Mattias Janmark and Evander Kane picked up the assists. Almost six minutes later, Bouchard expanded the Oilers' lead with a power play tally, assisted by Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.

Game 2 goes Wednesday night in Edmonton.