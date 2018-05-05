Joel Edmundson was on the top pairing with Aaron Ekblad Sunday at practice according to TSN's Ryan Rishaug. With Edmundson back, Darnell Nurse was pushed to the third pairing with Ryan Pulock. Goaltender Curtis McElhinney is expected to start Sunday.

Jaden Schwartz remained on the top line at Team Canada's practice Saturday despite Ryan O'Reilly finishing the matchup against the US in that spot.

Canada fell 5-4 in the shootout to the Americans to open the 2018 IIHF World Championship and will take on South Korea Sunday morning.

Here were the rest of their lines:

RNH-McDavid-Schwartz

O’Reilly-Schenn-Bailey

Beauvillier-Barzal-Eberle

Dubois-Horvat-Pageau

Jost

Edmunson-Ekblad

Murray-Parayko

Nurse-Pulock

Chabot