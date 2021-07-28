The Arizona Diamondbacks have traded shortstop Eduardo Escobar to the Milwaukee Brewers, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Diamondbacks will receive infielder Alberto Ciprian and outfielder Cooper Hummel.

Escobar was a member of the National League All-Star Team for the first time in 2021 and has been one of the lone bright spots on a struggling Diamondbacks team, hitting .246 with 22 home runs and 65 RBI in 98 games.

This is his fourth season in Arizona after coming over in a deal with the Minnesota Twins in July of 2018. Escobar hit .258 with 63 home runs spread out over seven seasons in the Twin Cities.

He began his career with the Chicago White Sox in 2011 but only appeared in 45 games over the course of two seasons.

The 32-year-old is scheduled to become a free agent after the 2021 season.