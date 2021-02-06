EDMONTON — CFL defensive back Aaron Grymes has returned to Edmonton.

The EE Football Team re-signed Grymes for a third stint Saturday after he was released from the BC Lions. The Idaho product originally signed with the club in 2013, and played in 33 games from 2013 to '15, recording 105 tackles, eight interceptions and one sack.

He earned CFL all-star honours in 2015 and was a key member of Edmonton's Grey Cup champion defence.

Grymes signed with the Philadelphia Eages in the 2016 off-season, but was injured during the pre-season while making an interception and was released during final roster cuts. He spent most of 2016 on the Eagles practice roster, but appeared in one NFL game after being promoted to the active roster.

Grymes returned to Edmonton in late 2017 and played in six games. He spent 2018 as a member of the club.

In his 82 CFL games, Grymes has 253 tackles, 12 interceptions, two fumble recoveries, a sack and two defensive touchdowns.

He played the 2019 season with BC, recording 54 tackles and an interception in 16 games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2021.