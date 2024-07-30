PARIS (AP) — Egyptian fencer Nada Hafez has revealed that she fought at the Paris Olympics while seven months pregnant.

Hafez posted on Instagram that she was “carrying a little Olympian one” hours after she had reached the round of 16 in women's saber Monday.

The 26-year-old fencer from Cairo upset Elizabeth Tartakovsky of the United States, a former NCAA champion, before losing to Jeon Hayoung of South Korea.

“My baby & I had our fair share of challenges, be it both physical & emotional,” Hafez wrote. “The rollercoaster of pregnancy is tough on its own, but having to fight to keep the balance of life & sports was nothing short of strenuous, however worth it. I'm writing this post to say that pride fills my being for securing my place in the round of 16!”

A former gymnast with a degree in medicine, Hafez is a three-time Olympian who won gold medals in the individual and team saber events at the 2019 African Games. She finished Monday's competition officially ranked 16th, her best result in any of her three Olympic appearances.

