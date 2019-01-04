Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers left early in Friday’s game against the Pittsburgh Penguins with an upper-body injury and did not return.

Ehlers appeared to have suffered the injury after an awkward collision with Sidney Crosby in the first period and immediately ended his shift. He went to the dressing room, returned to the game and left again for the night.

The 22-year-old has 27 points (15 goals, 12 assists) in 39 games this season. The Jets’ next game is on Sunday against the Dallas Stars.