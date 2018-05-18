Seravalli: Jets need to have a sense of urgency in Game 4

Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers, who the team said earlier in the day was dealing with illness, is in the Jets' starting lineup for Game 4 tonight versus the Vegas Golden Knights.

Ehlers played in Games 1 and 2 of the series but missed Game 3. The 22-year-old scored 29 goals in the regular season but has not scored in the playoffs. He does, however, have seven assists, including two in his last three games.

The Jets trail the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 in the series.