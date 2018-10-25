Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers scored in the third period of Wednesday night's loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, snapping his goal drought at 26 games.

The 22-year-old scored a career-high 29 goals last season, but went cold after April 3, failing to post a goal in 15 playoff games last spring.

Upon scoring, Ehlers pretended to grab a monkey off his back and throw it into the crowd while celebrating.

“When you don’t score it sucks. So getting that one, and getting the boys in the right direction and fired up was definitely nice,” Ehlers told the Winnipeg Sun. “Getting this one, even though we lost, it definitely gives me some confidence. Scoring always does. Now I’ve just got to keep skating, keep playing the way I did today.”

Ehlers finished with eight shots on net in Wednesday night and appeared be snakebitten before finally putting home his first of the season.

“Yeah, it was awesome,” centre Adam Lowry said. “Early on you saw him create some chances. Right before his goal, he’s got a golden opportunity and just misses. You’re just hoping that one’s going to come for him. It seems like a huge weight was lifted off him.

“That was probably his best period, certainly for the year. When he’s back to moving his feet, that’s what makes him so effective. He’s so hard to defend when he’s attacking the rush and buzzing in the zone. To see him get one tonight, I think for him that’s going to give him some confidence. I think you’re going to start to see the Nikolaj Ehlers that we’ve come to expect.”

Jets head coach Paul Maurice also expressed optimism that Wednesday's goal would put Ehlers back on track to contribute offensively.

“He was good from the start. He had three good whacks in the first,” Maurice said. “You can show video and pump his tires and do whatever you want, but goal scorers have to put the puck in the net to get that good feeling, so we hope that it’s a start for him.”

The ninth-overall pick in the 2014 NHL Draft, Ehlers has three assists to go with his lone goal in 10 games this season.