NEW YORK — Veterans Adrian Peterson, Calais Campbell and Thomas Davis Sr. are among the eight finalists for the NFL's Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

The league revealed the finalists Thursday. Along with the Washington running back, Jacksonville defensive end and Los Angeles Chargers linebacker, they include Indianapolis wide receiver T.Y. Hilton; New England special teams ace Matthew Slater; Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford; San Francisco offensive tackle Joe Staley; and Los Angeles Rams safety Eric Weddle.

Staley is a finalist for the fifth consecutive season, while Campbell and Weddle are finalists for the second straight year.

Each NFL team nominates one man for the award, which recognizes players who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field. The award was created in 2014 in honour of the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and a Pro Football Hall of Famer.

A panel of former players select the eight finalists from the 32 nominees. The panel is comprised of Hall of Famer Curtis Martin, Warrick Dunn, Karl Mecklenberg and Leonard Wheeler. The eight finalists will be listed on the Pro Bowl ballot under the NFL Sportsmanship Award category.

Past recipients have been Drew Brees, Luke Kuechly, Frank Gore, Charles Woodson and Larry Fitzgerald.

The winner, selected by the vote of the players, will be announced during the NFL Honors show Feb. 1 , when The Associated Press NFL individual award winners are revealed.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL