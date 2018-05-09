TORONTO — As far as Josh Donaldson is concerned, the Toronto Blue Jays should never get shut out, let alone go without a hit.

Donaldson, Yangervis Solarte and Justin Smoak had three consecutive doubles in a four-run eighth inning as the Blue Jays finished with 12 hits in a 5-2 win over Seattle, a day after Mariners pitcher James Paxton threw a no-hitter at Rogers Centre.

"We expect to have success at the plate, we feel like we have quality hitters that are capable of doing that," said Donaldson. "I think it's more so on the other lines when we're not getting hits and putting runs up on the board is when we're surprised."

Teoscar Hernandez hit a solo homer in the fourth inning and was a triple short of hitting the cycle before Toronto (20-17) had a six-hit, four-run rally that broke the game open in the eighth.

Jaime Garcia (2-2) struck out three and gave up two runs — one earned — in five innings of work. Seunghwan Oh, John Axford and Ryan Tepera (3-1) all pitched a scoreless inning, with the latter earning the win as the pitcher of record when the Blue Jays bats came alive.

Tyler Clippard earned his first save of the season, striking out two of the four batters he faced in the ninth inning. He pitched the ninth inning as Roberto Osuna, Toronto's usual closer, remained on administrative leave after he was charged with assault on Tuesday.

"We're doing it by committee right now," said Clippard, who has 62 career saves. "I was told to be ready from the seventh to the ninth, and I'm used to that. It's one of those things I've done in my career a lot."

Blue Jays catcher Russell Martin started at third, making a rare appearance as all-star third baseman Josh Donaldson was the designated hitter in an effort to rest his throwing arm. Shortstops Aledmys Diaz (left ankle) and Troy Tulowitzki (right ankle) are both on Toronto's disabled list, and struggling second baseman Devon Travis is in triple-A while he tries to get his groove back.

"He likes to jab at me a little bit. 'Maybe I could've been MVP if I was at third base instead of having to catch,'" said Donaldson.

"He's done a good job. I know he likes playing over there as much as possible but I think I'll be out there tomorrow."

Toronto announced earlier in the day that it had acquired third baseman Gio Urshela from the Cleveland Indians for a player to be named or cash. Urshela hasn't played in the majors this season after a hamstring injury set him back in spring training. He was unavailable to play Wednesday while his work visa was sorted out.

Wade LeBlanc struck out three and gave up one run in five innings of work for Seattle (20-15). He was followed by Chasen Bradford and Nick Vincent out of the bullpen before reliever Juan Nicasio (1-1) took the loss after giving up five hits and four runs in one third of an inning.

Martin drew a round of applause from the 20,290 in attendance when he ended the sixth inning by grabbing a groundout from Seattle's Guillermo Heredia with his bare hand and in one fluid motion threw the runner out at first base. Martin didn't even break stride as he jogged to the Blue Jays dugout.

"I'm just a ballplayer, man," said Martin. "Just put me out there and I'll get it done."

Toronto struggled to bring home runners in scoring position to start the game. Hernandez and catcher Luke Maile were both stranded at third, while Kevin Pillar was left at second, preserving Seattle's 2-1 lead through seven innings.

Solarte finally cashed in a runner for Toronto in the eighth inning, driving Donaldson in from second with a looping double to deep left field. Smoak followed that up with another double, giving the Blue Jays their first lead of the game.

Pillar tried to stretch a single, but was gunned down at second. Still, his base hit scored Smoak, making it 4-2. Martin hit another double in the next at bat, chasing Nicasio from the game.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. struck out, before Maile hit a single to left field to drive in Martin, advancing to second on the throw to home. Maile advanced to third on a wild pitch before pinch hitter Curtis Granderson struck out swinging to end the inning.

