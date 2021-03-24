Einarson and Gushue roll past Jones and Laing in Round of 8

Only four teams remain at the Canadian Mixed Doubles Championship after Round of Eight play on Wednesday afternoon.

Kerri Einarson and Brad Gushue, Laura Walker and Kurt Muyres, Kadriana Sahaidak and Colton Lott, and Danielle Schmiemann and John Morris moved on to the page seeding round and playoff.

Watch Page Seeding LIVE on TSN1 at 4:30pm et/1:30pm pt., with Walker and Muyres vs. Schmiemann and Morris in the feature draw. Watch the Page Playoff LIVE on TSN1 at 8:30pm et/5:30pm pt.

Einarson and Gushue defeated Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing 11-2 in just six ends on Wednesday. Einarson and Gushue scored five in the first end to cruise to victory.

The top-seeded duo of Walker and Muyres defeated Lisa Weagle and John Epping 9-3.

Sahaidak and Lott topped No. 2 seeds Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant 8-7 with a draw to the button in the ninth end, while Schmiemann and Morris used hammer in the eighth end to down Shannon Birchard and Catlin Schneider, 8-7.