{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • nfl
  • nba
  • WJC
Full
Scores

Scoreboard

{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • nfl
  • nba
  • WJC

TSN

TSN

What's On TSN

  • Australian Open: Women's Final

    (1) Halep vs. (2) Wozniacki

    Today at 3:30AM ET / 12:30AM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5

  • Australian Open: Men's Doubles Final

    (7) Marach/Pavic vs. (11) Cabal/Farah

    Today at 5:30AM ET / 2:30AM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5

  • NCAA Women's Basketball: Michigan State vs (8) Ohio State

    Today at NOON ET / 9AM PT on TSN2

  • NCAA Basketball: Baylor vs (20) Florida

    Today at NOON ET / 9AM PT on TSN1

  • NCAA Basketball: (14) Texas Tech vs South Carolina

    Today at NOON ET / 9AM PT on TSN3

TSN BROADCAST SCHEDULE