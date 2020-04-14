Dodger Stadium on July 28, 1991 - a day that will forever be remembered by Montreal Expos fans by the four words called by Expos play-by-play man Dave Van Horne: “El Presidente, El Perfecto!”

Dennis Martinez, who was nicknamed El Presidente, retired 27 straight Los Angeles Dodgers that day in a 2-0 win, pitching the 13th perfect game in MLB history.

“He’s been this way all year,” catcher Ron Hassey said after the game. “There’s been only one or two games when he hasn’t had the kind of stuff he had today.”

Martinez’s perfect game remains the only one in Expos / Nationals history. Washington's Max Scherzer has come close, twice throwing a no-hitter while allowing just one base runner.

The 36-year-old needed some help that fateful Sunday afternoon as Montreal’s Dave Martinez stepped to the plate in the seventh inning of a 0-0 game and reached base on an error by the shortstop.

After Ivan Calderon bunted Martinez to second, and Tim Wallach grounded out, future hall of famer Larry Walker stepped up to the plate, hitting a triple and scoring the go-ahead run.

Montreal would push another run across that inning thanks to yet another Dodgers error.

Those two unearned runs were all Martinez needed as he cruised through the Dodgers lineup for a third time, completing the perfect game.

The last out of the game came on a Chris Gwynn flyout to centre fielder Marquis Grissom, “I don’t think anybody wanted the ball hit to them. I was so overexcited out there. I was just thinking, ‘Please, no line drives, nothing hard.’ I don’t want to be the one to ruin history.”

Gwynn lifted Martinez’s one-and-two pitch to centre and all that was left was for Grissom to catch it, “It was a routine fly ball. But I had to get over there and get it. I had to forget what was at stake.”

If it weren’t for those unearned runs, Martinez may have fallen victim to the same fate that Pedro Martinez fell into nearly four years later.

Pedro was perfect through nine, but ultimately fell short in the 10th in a 1-0 win.

When the celebration of the perfect game on the field was done, Martinez found himself alone in the dugout, he sat there and reflected. “There was nothing in my mind,” he said. “I had no words to say, I could only cry. I didn’t know how to express myself. I didn’t know how to respond to this kind of game.”

Sit back, relax, and enjoy a little baseball history.