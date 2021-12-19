Chuli perfect as Toronto Six shut out Whitecaps

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Elaine Chuli stopped all 28 shots she faced as the Toronto Six blanked the Minnesota Whitecaps 4-0 on Saturday in the Premier Hockey Federation.

Michela Cava opened the scoring for Toronto (6-1-1), while Emma Woods, Tori Charron and Taylor Woods also found the back of the net.

Amanda Leveille made 41 saves for Minnesota (1-5-1).

The two teams will play again on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2021.