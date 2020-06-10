Elated Jays 'surprised' to see versatile Martin on board at No. 5 The Toronto Blue Jays pulled off the steal of the night in the MLB draft when they grabbed take-no-prisoners gamer Austin Martin at No. 5 overall – the franchise's highest pick in 23 years, Scott Mitchell writes.

TORONTO — If you were putting together the perfect prospect for the Toronto Blue Jays at No. 5 overall, an advanced college hitter with elite bat speed, multi-positional versatility and the potential to move quickly through the minor leagues would be a package pretty tough to pass on.

That player was supposed to go second overall to the Baltimore Orioles.

But he didn’t, and the Jays were the big winners in Wednesday's first round of the MLB draft, ending Vanderbilt star Austin Martin’s slide at No. 5.

Holding the the franchise’s highest pick in 23 years, the night could not have been better for first-year director of amateur scouting Shane Farrell and the team of decision-makers in the Jays’ virtual draft room.

“I think we were a little surprised,” Farrell said shortly after making the pick Wednesday night. “Obviously, we’re keeping an eye on the mock drafts as they come out throughout the week and we’re aware of industry consensus. I think it really started to shake up at picks two and three, and we were surprised a little bit, but certainly prepared to make that selection and we’re ecstatic to have the chance to pick Austin.”

The ability to play four positions, the production with the Vanderbilt Commodores — a .368/.474/.532 slash line with 57 extra-base hits over his three seasons on the Nashville campus — and the stories of Martin being a take-no-prisoners gamer with leadership qualities is an attractive package of subjective and objective evidence that Martin could be able to step in fairly quickly and augment an already-impressive core of young position players in Toronto.

By fairly quickly, we're talking a potential arrival date in the second half of the 2022 season in a best-case scenario.

“He’s a well above average hitter,” Farrell said. “This is a guy that manages the strike zone really well, extremely high contact rates, somebody we think has the ability to grow into some more power down the road.”

The bat could be special, but the versatile glove is a manager’s dream and gives the organization options.

The Jays announced Martin as a shortstop, which is in line with their organizational philosophy to target up-the-middle athletes and then leave them there until they either prove they can’t do it or are pushed to another position based on need.

Some think the right-handed hitter will land in centre field, where the Jays have a legitimate long-term need.

Others think he’ll be able to stick up the middle, either at short if the arm plays well enough, or as a second baseman.

He’s also played a lot of third base, and one of the comparisons that’s been used has been Anthony Rendon, which is lofty, but the potential to hit .300 with 20 homers and steal some bases is there for the 6-foot, 170-pounder.

Essentially, Martin’s glove is versatile enough to land at whatever position the Jays have a need at when he’s ready for the show.

“He’s obviously played a lot of different spots at Vanderbilt and the fact he’s shown the defensive ability to play multiple spots up the middle is exciting and valuable in team building in terms of future position,” Farrell said. “We don’t want to chart a player’s development plan without his participation, so we’re looking forward to getting to know Austin even more and discussing those things.”

Another tidbit: Martin, who hails from Jacksonville, was teammates with Bo Bichette as a youth, a connection that could help ease the transition from college to the pros.

Bichette, who was drafted out of high school in 2016, is just a year older than Martin, while Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was born seven days before the Jays’ 2020 first rounder in March of 1999.

Coming into the night, the consensus top three prospects were Arizona State first baseman Spencer Torkelson, Martin, and Texas A&M lefty Asa Lacy.

They were expected to go 1-2-3, but the Orioles quickly shook that up by deciding to pluck powerful Arkansas outfielder Heston Kjerstad at No. 2.

The Miami Marlins threw everything into flux at No. 3 when they went with Minnesota right-hander Max Meyer, a pitcher the Jays were thought to be high on.

That slid Lacy, the consensus best college arm in the draft, to the Kansas City Royals at No. 4, and Martin to the Jays at No. 5, a scenario no one thought possible earlier in the day.

“That’s why we spend so much attention to detail when we’re lining up our boards, making sure that the players are in what we feel is the best order possible,” Farrell said. “That takes a lot of the on-the-spot decision making out of it. We identified Austin as a high-end talent and somebody that was towards the top of our draft board and we were fortunate enough to be in a position where he was still available when we picked.”

The Blue Jays will make their next pick Thursday evening at No. 42 overall in the second round, before finishing out the five-round draft with their final three picks at No. 77, No. 106 and No. 136.​