Edmonton Elks veteran defensive back Ed Gainey left Saturday's game against the BC Lions in the second quarter with an upper-body injury and didn't return to action.

The 33-year-old suffered the injury during an interception.

Ed Gainey out for the rest of the game, upper body injury suffered on the interception/fumble. @CFLonTSN #Elks — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) June 18, 2023

Gainey, a two-time All-Star in 2017 and 2018, is in his first season with the Elks.

Late in the game, Lions wide receiver Dominique Rhymes left with a foot injury and did not return.