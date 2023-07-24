Elks release Americans Antigha, Ffrench
The Edmonton Elks announced Monday they have released Americans Tobi Antigha (LB) and Maurice Ffrench (WR).
TRANSACTIONS | The Elks have released 🇺🇸 Tobi Antigha (LB) and 🇺🇸 Maurice Ffrench (WR).— Edmonton Elks (@GoElks) July 24, 2023
Antigha played in one game for the Elks this season, recording three defensive tackles and one special teams tackle against the Toronto Argonauts in Week 3. The 29-year-old veteran of six CFL seasons played 12 games for the Elks in 2022, when he recorded 18 total tackles, one interception and one forced fumble.
Ffrench . 24, appeared in four games with the Green and Gold this season. The University of Pittsburgh product ranked fourth on the team with 15 receptions, and had 190 receiving yards. Ffrench, a native of New Brunswick, N.J., scored a touchdown in Week 4 against the Ottawa Redblacks.