The Edmonton Elks signed Canadian running back Maleek Irons and American quarterback Ben Holmes on Sunday.

Irons, a 26-year-old native of Calgary, was released by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats earlier this week after seeing limited action in two games this season. Irons helped the Ticats reach the Grey Cup in 2019 and 2021, recording 324 yards and one touchdown on the ground over 24 career games in three seasons.

Holmes, 27, played his college football at Tarleton State and has played in the Indoor Football League. He spent time with the Montreal Alouettes during training camp.

In other roster moves, the Elks released defensive back Jalen Collins from the active roster as well as offensive lineman D'Antne Demery and running back Jordan Scarlett (RB) from the practice roster.