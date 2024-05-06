TORONTO — New York defender Ella Shelton, Toronto winger Natalie Spooner and Boston forward Hilary Knight were named the Professional Women’s Hockey League three stars of the last week of the regular season.

First star Shelton led all PWHL players in scoring with two goals and four assists in two games.

The 26-year-old from Ingersoll, Ont., finished the season ranked first among PWHL defenders and ranked fifth overall in points with seven goals and 14 assists.

New York finished last in the league and outside the playoffs, but will have the draft's first pick in June.

Second star Spooner earned three-stars recognition for the fifth time this season.

The 33-year-old had four goals over two games for her hometown team, including the game-winner in Sunday's 5-2 win over Ottawa.

Spooner has claimed the league's season titles in both points (27) and goals (20).

Third star Knight had a goal and an assist in Boston's lone game of the week, which was a 4-3 win over Montreal to gain a playoff berth.

The 34-year-old scored Boston's first goal of the game and set up Megan Keller in the second period while playing 27 minutes 30 seconds in the game.

The three stars of the week will continue through the PWHL playoffs starting Wednesday in Toronto.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published may 6, 2024.