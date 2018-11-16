Ottawa Redblacks receiver Greg Ellingson is feeling optimistic heading into this weekend’s Eastern Division final against his former team, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

“We feel confident about how we are playing and practising, the atmosphere in the locker room and on the field, just the mentality that whatever happens on the field, don’t stop, don’t let the fight in you quit and keep battling and we’re gonna end up with the W at the end of the game,” Ellingson told The Drive on TSN Radio 1200 Ottawa on Thursday.

Ottawa beat Hamilton in all three matchups between to the two teams in the regular season, but Ellingson said the Redblacks aren’t counting on their past success to carry them on Sunday.

“This is one game, do or die, win or go home. We aren't worried about what we have done before this. We are worried about the opportunity right in front of us and capitalizing on it,” Ellingson said.

The Ticats had little trouble securing their spot in the Eastern final, routing the BC Lions 48-8 last week on home turf.

“They came out with energy to play,” Ellingson said. “It didn't look like B.C. came out firing. You have to know [the Tiger-Cats] are coming with the energy – it’s playoffs, it’s at home, they had Ric Flair in the locker room, had the boys hyped up. It’s about the energy. You come out, you're ready to play and you're gonna bring it…they got to B.C early and kept their feet on the pedal.”

Ottawa's forecast for Sunday is minus-3 with a mix of sun and cloud, but the city did have a significant snowfall this week.

Ellingson, a Florida native, said he’s grown used to playing in the cold conditions.

“Oh yeah, we have white stuff all over the ground in Florida. We call it sand. Here it’s called snow,” Ellingson said. “After that first year playing for Hamilton when we went to Saskatchewan and played in the Grey Cup there – one of those days of practice was minus-28 if I recall correctly. It was brutal outside and a blizzard. After being through that one time I don't think I will look at the cold weather the same. I think it’s just a once-a-year thing and once you get used to it and are accustomed to it as a young guy, after that you realize it’s just being mentally tough and making sure you're prepared and you don’t let it bother you.”

Ellingson had high praise for his quarterback, Trevor Harris, who lost his first career playoff start last year in the Eastern semi-final against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

“Harris prepares like no other,” Ellingson said. “He's always in the meeting rooms. He's actually in there right now. He really doesn't get the appreciation he deserves, but there is really one solid way to exemplify being one of the top guys in the league and that's to win the Grey Cup. I know what he works for and how he works, and I know he's taking it one game at a time.

“At the end of the day, his ultimate goal is to make everyone around him better and to put these guys in a position to be able to win the Grey Cup with him at the helm."

The Redblacks last won the Grey Cup in 2016, ending a 40-year championship drought in Ottawa.

The 106th Grey Cup will take place on Nov. 25 in Edmonton. The West Division representative will also be decided on Sunday as Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Calgary Stampeders play in the Western final at Calgary's McMahon Stadium.