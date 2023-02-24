WESTON, Florida—In a finish that no one could have predicted, Englishman Harry Ellis walked away the winner of the first PGA TOUR Canada Qualifying Tournament of 2023, securing exempt membership into every event of this upcoming season. He edged a quartet of U.S. players—Brandon Hoelzer, Eric Beringer, Hayden Shieh and Jake Sollon—by a stroke. Six other players, amateurs Ben Carr and Sam Jean, and Luis Gerardo Garza, Ryan Orr and Taylor Kay-Green also earned guaranteed 2023 PGA TOUR Canada starts. Nineteen other players picked up conditional membership.

“It really hasn’t sunk in yet,” Ellis admitted moments after his triumph. “I just chopped my way down the 18th (hole) and somehow made a (par) five. Honestly, I lost track of where we were, in our own group. I wasn’t really feeling it most of the day, so I just dug in.”

Ellis dug in just enough and was able to squeak by with the win, finishing the day 1-under and 9-under overall. Playing in the final group with Beringer and Hoelzer—tied for the 54-hole lead—the threesome battled through their last 18 holes, with Shieh and Sollon playing in the final group that teed off on No. 10. Both players were four strokes off the lead to start the day, and as everybody came off their respective greens, with only nine-hole scoring available, it was definitely a waiting game to see where everyone ended up.

“It was very hard out there today,” Ellis elaborated. “The greens were getting firmer and firmer, and there were some really tricky pin positions.” It’s a bit overwhelming at the moment. I can’t really process that I’ve actually won something. It’s been a little bit of time, but I’m sure this is going to be a great feeling.”

The 27-year-old Ellis is no stranger to winning. In 2012, he became the youngest winner of the English Amateur, age 16, beating the previous record held by World Golf Hall of Fame member Nick Faldo. In 2017, Ellis won The Amateur Championship, becoming just the third player to win both the English Amateur and The Amateur Championship, joining Michael Bonallack and Michael Lunt. The win gained him entry to the 2017 Open Championship, the 2018 Masters Tournament, the 2018 Memorial Tournament and the 2018 U.S. Open. Although he missed the cut in all four tournaments, the experience he gained is something he can’t forget.

“I have had some incredible experiences, played the biggest events in professional golf, as an amateur. I’ve been lucky enough to play in Europe, and every year since I’ve turned pro it hasn’t gone exactly how I’ve wanted it to, but I’ve kept improving, dug in and worked hard.” Ellis continued. “I haven’t always played my best in Q-School, but to come out here today and win is massively fulfilling to me.”