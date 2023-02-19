Veteran infielder Elvis Andrus and the Chicago White Sox are in agreement on a one-year deal, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Passan adds that Andrus is expected to play second base this season for the White Sox. He filled in for an injured Tim Anderson at shortstop down the stretch of last season.

Andrus, 34, began 2022 with the Oakland Athletics but was released in mid-August. He joined the White Sox two days later and played in 43 games to close out the season.

All in all, Andrus had a slash line of .249/.303/.404 with 17 home runs and 52 RBIs in 149 games split between the two clubs.

A two-time All-Star, Andrus spent the majority of his career with the Texas Rangers, playing in 1,652 games for the Rangers from 2009 to 2020.

Across 14 big-league seasons, Andrus is a career .270 hitter.