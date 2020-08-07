1h ago
Merzlikins to start for Blue Jackets in Game 4
Elvis Merzlikins will make his first playoff start for the Columbus Blue Jackets in Game 4 against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday.
TSN.ca Staff
'He loves the spotlight': Merzlikins gets first playoff start for Blue Jackets
Elvis Merzlikins will make his first playoff start for the Columbus Blue Jackets in Game 4 against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday.
Merzlikins, 26, entered Thursday's Game 4 victory in the second period in relief of Joonas Korpisalo and turned aside all 21 shots he faced as the Blue Jackets rallied from a 3-0 deficit to defeat the Maple Leafs 4-3 in overtime.
A 2014 third-round pick of the Blue Jackets, Merzlikins made his NHL debut this season, posting a 13-9-8 record with a .923 save percentage and a 2.35 goals-against average.
Korpisalo posted a 28-save shutout in Game 1 and allowed two goals on 38 shots in the Blue Jackets' Game 2 loss. He was pulled Thursday after allowing three goals on 15 shots. During the regular season, the 26-year-old had a 19-12-5 record with a .911 save percentage and a 2.60 GAA.
With a win Friday, the Blue Jackets would advance to the playoffs for fourth straight season.
More details to follow.