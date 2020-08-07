'He loves the spotlight': Merzlikins gets first playoff start for Blue Jackets

Elvis Merzlikins will make his first playoff start for the Columbus Blue Jackets in Game 4 against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday.

Merzlikins, 26, entered Thursday's Game 4 victory in the second period in relief of Joonas Korpisalo and turned aside all 21 shots he faced as the Blue Jackets rallied from a 3-0 deficit to defeat the Maple Leafs 4-3 in overtime.

Elvis Merzlikins stopped all 21 shots he faced in relief last night ... that was his first time facing the Leafs



.923 sv% in 33 games this season



He's more comfortable handling the puck than Korpisalo — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) August 7, 2020

A 2014 third-round pick of the Blue Jackets, Merzlikins made his NHL debut this season, posting a 13-9-8 record with a .923 save percentage and a 2.35 goals-against average.

Korpisalo posted a 28-save shutout in Game 1 and allowed two goals on 38 shots in the Blue Jackets' Game 2 loss. He was pulled Thursday after allowing three goals on 15 shots. During the regular season, the 26-year-old had a 19-12-5 record with a .911 save percentage and a 2.60 GAA.

With a win Friday, the Blue Jackets would advance to the playoffs for fourth straight season.

More details to follow.