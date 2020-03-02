Emergency goaltender rule tops agenda as NHL GMs gather As South Florida’s warm, gentle breezes greet the NHL’s 31 general managers here, winds of change are swirling around the emergency backup goaltender (EBUG) procedure. TSN Senior Hockey Writer Frank Seravalli has more.

BOCA RATON, Fla. — As South Florida's warm, gentle breezes greet the NHL's 31 general managers here, winds of change are swirling around the emergency backup goaltender (EBUG) procedure.

At this point, it’s too early to determine which direction those winds are blowing.

The EBUG is both the primary and the juiciest item on the agenda over the next three days at the annual GM meetings, on the heels of 42-year-old David Ayres’ feel-good victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Feb. 22.

The GMs are also expected to revisit a more liberal interpretation of the offside rule and study the impact of coach’s challenges, in addition to their usual brainstorming sessions.

Taking the temperature of a subset of GMs prior to their arrival revealed just how polarizing the EBUG question has become.

Since only Ayres and Chicago’s Scott Foster (in 2018) have been pressed into action over the last four seasons – with nearly 5,000 games played during that span – there are some managers who believe the system is working as intended and no changes are necessary. (It should be noted that both Ayres and Foster’s teams won their games.)

There are some who believe that the mainstream coverage that resulted from Ayres’ everyman, once-in-a-lifetime moment was extremely valuable to the sport. Ayres went on a whirlwind media tour after his historic win, appearing on the Today Show in the U.S. and led the open to TradeCentre on TSN.

Then there is a group of managers calling for outright change to the EBUG system, which relies on amateur volunteers with no standards for age, ability or experience. They would like to, at the very least, formalize those standards – if not recommend a mandate to allow a third, non-roster goaltender to be added to a team’s traveling party.

“I think it's a fair question,” NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly told NHL.com last week. “It's something we've given some consideration to over the years. As recently as last year, we discussed [it] with the general managers. It happens very, very rarely, but when it happens, it obviously raises everybody's attention to the issue and whether there are fixes that need to be made to that particular issue.”

The real consensus of the room may be somewhere in the middle, which may make a vote and/or resolution over these next three days tricky.

It’s just another reminder that even among the stewards of the game – let alone fans of the game – this is not a black- and-white issue.

It is possible, of course, to still celebrate Ayres’ incredible story and recognize that change may be in the best interest of the game.

A rule change does not mean the NHL is sucking the air out of Ayres’ moment. Historically, the NHL has gotten it wrong with replacement goaltenders, with teams often opting for aging trainers in pads back in the one-goalie era before two goaltenders were mandated on the roster some 55 years ago.

This time around, the rules are purposely vaguely written to allow a team to dress “any available goalkeeper who is eligible.” The rule has generally restricted teams to using amateurs; team employees (former professional goalies turned goalie coaches) are not eligible to dress.

The rule as written and the resulting optics are a bad look for the NHL, the premiere professional hockey league in the world, since a 42-year-old Ayres, who had never advanced past the Junior B level, somehow presented as the best option in a market teeming with likely more qualified options.

Ayres, the Leafs’ regular practice fill-in netminder, entered for Carolina wearing blue Leafs pants and a Marlies mask.

The situation put the Maple Leafs in what GM Kyle Dubas later referred to as a “no-win.” Had they won, the Leafs would have been raked over the coals for beating a goalie some viewed as a team employee. Instead, their loss to Ayres was dubbed as one of the team’s most embarrassing among a history full of them.

Beyond that, the idea itself, which made Ayres’ story so captivating, comes from a dream that even Disney wouldn’t buy.

Could you imagine a fan coming in to pitch against Mike Trout? Or a gunslinger stepping out of the stands on Sunday to throw touchdowns as a third quarterback in the NFL?

No way.

That is why the NHL’s hockey operations department would likely support a refinement or standardization of the EBUG protocol.

There’s just one problem.

“There's no easy fixes to it,” Daly told NHL.com last week. “Particularly, we have to work with the [NHLPA]. Who's a player? Who's not a player? What qualifies all of that? But obviously we want what's best for the game, and we want to make sure people aren't putting themselves in danger by playing goal in a National Hockey League game ... So that's obviously something we have to continue to work through.”

Let the debate begin.

