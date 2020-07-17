Emerging Gurriel Jr. big X-factor for Jays in shortened season Free swinger Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is capable of wielding a scorching hot bat for weeks at a time and that’s exactly the type of performance that could carry a surprise ballclub in the upcoming 60-game sprint, Scott Mitchell writes.

TORONTO — Through his first 149 big-league games, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has made one thing very clear.

He’s capable of wielding a scorching hot bat for weeks at a time, evidenced by the streak of 11 consecutive multi-hit games the 26-year-old left fielder put together back in the summer of 2018 when he was still an infielder.

There’s more evidence from 2019, too.

When Gurriel was banished to the minors in mid-April following a slow start with the bat and a case of the yips making throws from second base, he returned not only with a new corner outfield position, but a newfound confidence in the batter’s box.

From May 24 on, Gurriel went on to slash .292/.339/.580, piling up 20 homers and a .919 OPS in just 71 games.

That’s exactly the type of performance that could carry a surprise ballclub in the upcoming 60-game sprint.

Gurriel is in a great position to be productive from the jump, with manager Charlie Montoyo planning to keep the lean right-handed hitter in the three-hole in the lineup, sandwiched between on-base machine Cavan Biggio, a lefty, in the two-hole, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. batting cleanup.

“It's a big responsibility that Charlie is giving me this year, just like last year,” Gurriel said. “I'm very prepared for this year. I worked very hard in the off-season and I think the lineup is going to be great this year.”

The No. 3 spot in the lineup suited Gurriel well last season, as the Cuban hit 15 of his 20 homers from that spot, posting an .874 OPS.

There’s room for improvement, too.

In a couple of ways.

Unfortunately, Gurriel landing on the injured list has been a common theme over the course of his two years in the big leagues, with a left ankle sprain, a left quad strain and an appendectomy all forcing him to miss time.

After a late start to camp for undisclosed reasons, it wasn't a good sign when Gurriel was pulled from Friday's intrasquad game after experiencing some discomfort in his left side during an at-bat.

Staying on the field will be important, but where strides could really be made that turn Gurriel into a scary package of offensive production is in his approach.

With a well-earned reputation as a free swinger, Gurriel has drawn just 29 walks across 606 trips to the plate, producing a base on balls rate of just 4.8 per cent, overall.

There were encouraging signs last year, however, as that figure jumped from 3.4 per cent as a rookie to 5.8 per cent in 2019.

While a few more walks would be nice, Montoyo would simply view it as a bonus.

“You don’t want to take that aggressiveness away from him,” Montoyo said. “That’s how he does it and he does pretty well like that, so I don’t want to take that away from him. I think the older he gets, he’s going to be more selective. Right now, the way he swings the bat, it works for him.”

Past Guerrero in the lineup, you’ll likely see left-handed hitter Travis Shaw in the five-hole on most nights, followed by the right-handed outfield duo of Randal Grichuk and Teoscar Hernandez, depending on the matchup.

HUCK THE UMP

With less than three weeks of evaluation time for Blue Jays’ decision-makers, every set of eyes, every voice and every piece of information will count.

The man with the best vantage point in the stadium on most nights is former catching coordinator turned Triple-A manager Ken Huckaby, who’s been calling balls and strikes during the majority of the team’s intrasquad games.

“I’m able to give (pitching coach) Pete (Walker) and Charlie and (bench coach Dave) Hudgens some pretty good feedback from what I’m seeing from the guys who are actually fighting to make the club, and the different feedback from guys that are actually on the club that they could probably work on,” Huckaby said of his up-close view.

“Evaluating the pitching part, it’s really hard to get in there and see the action of pitches, see hitters’ reaction to pitches when you’re standing behind the screen 20 feet back or off to the side or coaching a base even. When you’re in there, it was like going back to catching for me. You can see all the nuances of the hitter and how he’s reacting to the pitcher.”

Some of Huckaby’s strike three calls have become noticeable and players are starting to treat him like a real home plate umpire from time to time.

Calling balls and strikes with competitors like Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at the dish is not an easy gig, even in intrasquad games.

“When Bo looks back, he’s actually talking about the sequencing that’s going on, but when Vladdy looks back, he’s not happy,” Huckaby laughs. “When Bo looks back, he’s trying to gather information. There haven’t really been any complaints. The guys have been really good to me because they know it’s not my job so they’re giving me a little bit of leeway. I guess on day three and day four, they started getting a little more comfortable because the novelty had worn off so they started getting a little more chirpy. Hitters want everything called a ball, pitchers want everything called a strike.

“I don’t think (my strike zone) was either loose or tight. I tried to be fair.”

Huckaby was supposed to transition into his first minor-league manager role this summer, but the minor league baseball season being scrapped has put an end to that.

He’ll end up playing a key role at the club’s alternate training site when all is said and done.

After three years working as the club’s catching coordinator, travelling around to the various affiliates to work with a depth chart of prospects that is a clear strength in the system, Huckaby wanted to compete again.

When the Jays decided to part ways with former Triple-A Buffalo Bisons manager Bobby Meacham in September, Huckaby called director of player development Gil Kim and told him he’d be interested in interviewing for the job.

“I just looked at it as a challenge, something I’ve never done and something that would be really, really fun,” Huckaby said. “I missed the competition on the field for the three years I was a coordinator because as a coordinator you kind of get lost more in the development than you do in the competition and I missed that.”

The 49-year-old California native isn’t sure where this new career path will take him at this point.

“I don’t have my goal to be a big-league manager,” Huckaby said. “If I’m a big-league manager, it’s because an organization feels like I can help them out the most from that position when I interview for it. If they think I’m best suited to be a Triple-A manager for the next 10 years, that’s what it is and I’ll continue to try and grow and learn and become a better coach and a better person. It sounds kind of corny, but I truly just enjoy my job working with players, no matter what level they’re at.”

NEWS & NOTES

—With Montoyo not expecting right-hander Chase Anderson (oblique) to be ready to start the season, the front-runners for the fifth and final rotation spot are a pair of southpaws in Anthony Kay and Ryan Borucki. Borucki may be the veteran in his scenario, but the Jays are intrigued by Kay, who may have more upside than people are currently giving him credit for. “I’m a big fan of Anthony Kay,” Montoyo said. “I like any left-hander that’s not afraid to pitch inside and with the good changeup he has, that makes him a lot better. I like how aggressive he is and how comfortable he is on the mound.”

—Even though there’s more traditional starting pitcher depth on hand this year, expect to see the opener used by Montoyo at points this season. It’s a tool that can be deployed successfully on certain days. “The opener is always on the table,” Montoyo said. “But we’re building enough (starters) that I’m not worried about that right now.”

—Fifth-overall pick Austin Martin has been taking batting practice and fielding ground balls at third base this week, but the Jays are taking it slow with their new prized possession because he hasn’t seen a game setting since Vanderbilt’s season came to an end in early March when the NCAA shut down. “He hasn’t done anything since the college baseball season is over, so we’re not going to rush this kid,” Montoyo said.

—One interesting name on the 30-man roster bubble over the next week is the versatile Santiago Espinal, who was added to the 40-man roster over the winter after being acquired from the Boston Red Sox for Steve Pearce two years ago. The 25-year-old slashed .287/.347/.393 with seven home runs across the Double-A and Triple-A levels last season, and turning a sharp double play in an intrasquad game a few days ago caught some eyes. He may not be a big offensive contributor in the early going, but a role as a high-energy bench piece could be in the offing. “He can play in the outfield, he’s comfortable there,” Montoyo said. “He can play third, he can play short, he can play second. If he doesn’t make the club and he comes up, he’ll play anywhere we can put him and he’ll do a good job. And if he makes the club, it would be the same way. We can play him everywhere. I like how he plays. I like his at-bats. He’s a good player, I like him a lot. And a great teammate, also.”​