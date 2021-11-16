Hegarty-Aubin scores OT winner to lift Cape Breton over Moncton

CAPE BRETON, N.B. — Emile Hegarty-Aubin scored the game-winner in overtime to lift the Cape Breton Eagles to a 4-3 victory over the Moncton Wildcats in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action on Tuesday.

Matthew MacDonald, Dawson Stairs and Ivan Ivan also scored for Cape Breton, while Nicolas Ruccia stopped 31 shots.

Vincent Labelle, Ethan Dollemont and Jonas Taibel scored for the Wildcats. Vincent Filion made 34 saves.

Cape Breton improved to 5-10-3, while Moncton fell to 10-5-1.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2021.