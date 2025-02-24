TORONTO - Ottawa Charge forward Emily Clark, Toronto goaltender Kristen Campbell and Sceptres forward Hannah Miller have been named the Professional Women’s Hockey League's three stars of the week.

Clark had two goals and two assists in two games as Ottawa lost 3-2 in overtime to visiting Boston on Thursday before defeating league-leading Montreal 3-1 Saturday.

She factored in on all three goals in the win over Montreal.

Campbell made 23 saves in a 4-1 victory at New York on Wednesday and 22 stops in a 2-1 triumph at Minnesota.

Miller became the first PWHL player to record two goals and two assists in a single game in the win over New York

Toronto boosted its overall win streak to six games with the victories and trails the Victoire by two points heading into a game Tuesday in Montreal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2025.