Emphasis on medals needs to change, says Canadian sport minister

OTTAWA — Canadian sports minister Pascale St-Onge says excellence needs to be redefined in the national sport policy.

The emphasis on medals and podiums needs to change, the minister told a standing committee on the Status of Women examining the recent wave of reports of maltreatment and abuse in Canadian sport.

St-Onge says the independent sports integrity commissioner appointed last year can address complaints from national-level athletes, but a large gap exists at the provincial or club level.

Committee members also asked the minister about a national inquiry into abuse in sport.

St-Onge replied she doesn't want to re-traumatize athletes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2023.