Gareth Southgate is going to give his young players the chance to qualify for EURO 2020 on Thursday.

The England manager says he intends to name a "very young" starting XI when the Three Lions host Montenegro at Wembley. England needs two points from its final two qualifiers to earn a spot in this summer's tournament.

"The line-up against Spain [in October 2018] was one of the youngest for decades and I think we are going to be even younger than that," said Southgate. "That obviously has some weaknesses, but it has some enormous strengths as well in terms of the enthusiasm, energy, motivation. And I think it's a team that will excite people."

Half of the 24 players named in the current squad are 22 or under.

The match also marks England's 1,000th international game.

"We are looking forward to the game," Southgate said. "Not only the opportunity to qualify for a European Championship but the occasion of England's 1,000th international which is a very special one for everybody associated with the team, now and in the past."

Wembley will also play host to the EURO semi-finals and final, something that hasn't been lost on the players.

"It would be really special to play in a major tournament and walking out at Wembley would be something that you dream of," said England and Manchester United defender Harry Maguire. "People say it would give us a little advantage as well. So, it's something. We know that the crowd get right behind us at Wembley and the support over the last few years - especially since I've been playing - has been unbelievable."

While Southgate has yet to name a starting XI, two players are confirmed not to be part of it.

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling has been suspended by the team after a confrontation with England and former Liverpool teammate Joe Gomez during last Sunday's match between the two clubs. Everton midfielder Fabian Delph will also not feature, having withdrawn from the squad due to injury.