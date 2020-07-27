Adam Lallana has found his new club.

The England midfielder has signed a three-year deal with Brighton and Hove Albion, the Seagulls announced on Monday. The 32-year-old Lallana comes aboard on a free transfer after spending the past six seasons at Liverpool.

“Adam is a really exciting signing for us, someone I am sure the supporters will be really looking forward to seeing play as and when things are able to begin to return to normal," manager Graham Potter said in a statement. “To have both his experience and quality out on the pitch will be a great addition for us, and I know he will be an excellent role model for our younger players in the squad. I am really looking forward to working with him when we return for pre-season training in a few weeks.”

A native of St. Albans, Lallana made 22 appearances across all competitions for the Premier League champions this past season. His lone goal came in a 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford.

On top of this season's Premier League crown, Lallana was a member of the Reds' 2019 Champions League-winning squad.

A product of the Southampton academy, Lallana spent his first eight professional seasons with Saints.

Internationally, Lallana has been capped 34 times by England.

Brighton, who finished 15th in the table this season, have given Lallana the No. 14 shirt.