Reece James has inherited the armband at Chelsea.

The Blues announced the England right-back as the team's new captain on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old James inherits the captaincy from Cesar Azpilicueta, who departed the club on a free transfer to Atletico earlier in the summer.

"I'm so happy to take on the role and responsibility," James said in a statement. "I know I've got big shoes to fill because we have had huge captains here in the past, but I am excited. I have been at Chelsea pretty much my whole life. I started here when I was six and to come through the Academy is tough. But to go on and become captain, it's a great feeling for me and my family."

A product of the Chelsea academy, James has made 98 Premier League appearances for the team over four seasons with the first team.

"He leads by example and his attitude and dedication to Chelsea has been clear throughout pre-season," manager Mauricio Pochettino said. "He proudly wore the armband during our summer tour and will take up the challenge of leading our squad with his own approach and ideas."

Internationally, James has been capped 16 times by England since his senior debut in 2020.

Chelsea opens their 2023-2024 Premier League campaign on Sunday with a visit from Liverpool.