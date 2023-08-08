Lauren James has apologized for her sending off during England's Round of 16 win over Nigeria at the 2023 Women's World Cup.

The 21-year-old Chelsea forward was adjudged to have stomped on the back of the Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie in the 87th minute following a VAR check. The Lionesses would go on to win 0-0 (4-2 on penalties) to advance to a last-eight tie with Colombia for which James will not be available.

All my love and respect to you. I am sorry for what happened.



Also, for our England fans and my team-mates, playing with and for you is my greatest honour and I promise to learn from my experience. https://t.co/Vi4hBIewiS — Lauren James (@laurenjamess22) August 8, 2023

Quoting a post from Alozie in which she chalked up the foul to emotions running high, James apologized to both Alozie and England fans and teammates.

"All my love and respect to you," James wrote to Alozie. "I am sorry for what happened. Also, for our England fans and my teammates, playing with and for you is my greatest honour and I promise to learn from my experience."

A native of London, James received her first cap last fall and has now made 15 England appearances, scoring four goals, including three at this World Cup.

Already guaranteed to miss the match with Colombia, James could face as much as a three-match ban which would rule her out of the remainder of the tournament should England advance. A decision on further discipline is unlikely to come until after Saturday's match.