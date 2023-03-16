Gareth Southgate named his first England squad since last year's World Cup for upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine.

Brentford striker Ivan Toney could be in line for his first cap, having been called up for a second time. Toney, 27, was called up for pre-World Cup friendlies last fall, but did not feature.

Here we go... your #ThreeLions for March camp! 🦁 — England (@England) March 16, 2023

The Northampton native has 16 Premier League goals in 24 appearances this season.

The only English player with more goals than Toney this season, Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane, is also a part of the squad.

Despite rarely featuring for their club sides, Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips and Manchester United defender Harry Maguire also received call-ups.

High-profile omissions include United winger Jadon Sancho, Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling, Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins and Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Three Lions take on the Azzurri in Italy on Mar. 23 before hosting Ukraine on Mar. 26.

ENGLAND SQUAD TO FACE ITALY AND UKRAINE

GK - Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Newcastle) and Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

DF - Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle) and Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

MF - Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Connor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), James Maddison (Leicester City), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City) and Declan Rice (West Ham)

FW - Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) and Ivan Toney (Brentford)