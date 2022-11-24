England vs. United States: How to watch, stream 2022 FIFA World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Friday as England takes on the United States with the Americans trying to keep pace with their English counterparts.

England opened their tournament with a bang by demolishing Iran 6-2 on Monday.

Midfielder Bukayo Saka scored a double while England also got goals from Jude Bellingham, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford, and Jack Grealish.

The United States were on the verge of an opening game victory against Wales but a late second half penalty-kick goal by Gareth Bale forced them to settle for a draw.

Forward Timothy Weah scored the lone goal for the United States.



How to watch 2022 FIFA World Cup: England vs. United States

When: Friday, Nov. 25

Pregame Start Time: 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT

Main Coverage: 1:45 p.m. ET/10:45 a.m. PT

Odds for England vs. United States

Opening lines, per FanDuel:

England: -180

Draw: +310

United States: +500

