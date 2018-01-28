Englot edges Gagne for second straight win at Scotties

Curlers have a blast with the 'power pose'

PENTICTON, B.C. — Michelle Englot's Team Canada rink earned its second straight win at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts, edging Emilia Gagne of Quebec 6-5 in an extra end on Sunday.

Englot, whose Winnipeg rink is replacing defending champion Rachel Homan as the Ottawa skip prepares for the Olympic Games, improved to 2-0 atop the Pool B standings. Quebec fell to 1-1.

Englot started strong with a deuce in the first end but Quebec replied with two in the second to tie it. Down 5-4 in the 10th end, Gagne scored a single to send it to the 11th.

Team Canada's Raunora Westcott shot 90 per cent throughout the victory. Chloe Arnaud led Quebec at 74 per cent.

Englot began the tournament with a 6-2 win over B.C.'s Kesa Van Osch on Saturday.

In other Sunday morning action, Newfoundland's Stacie Curtis beat Ontario's Hollie Duncan 8-5 and Alberta's Casey Scheidegger topped Prince Edward Island's Robyn MacPhee 8-6 to stay tied with Englot at 2-0 in Pool B.

Nunavut's Amie Shackleton fell to 0-2 with a 7-4 loss to B.C.

Kerry Galusha of the Northwest Territories, Nova Scotia's Mary-Anne Arsenault, Manitoba's Jennifer Jones and wild-card entry Kerri Einarson lead Pool A at 1-0 after wins Saturday. Neither team played the morning draw Sunday.

The top four teams from each pool advance to the championship round.