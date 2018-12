Toronto Maple Leafs forward Tyler Ennis left Saturday's game against the New York Rangers after the second period with an ankle injury and will not return to action.

Tyler Ennis (ankle) will not return for the third period tonight due to injury. — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) December 23, 2018

The 29-year-old has seven goals and four assists over 32 games this season, his first in Toronto.