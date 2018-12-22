1h ago
Ennis suffers broken ankle vs. Rangers
TSN.ca Staff
After Ennis injury, Babcock jokes with young fan that Leafs could use some help
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Tyler Ennis left Saturday's game against the New York Rangers after the second period with an ankle injury and did not return to action.
Head coach Mike Babcock announced after the game that Ennis suffered a broken ankle.
The 29-year-old has seven goals and four assists over 32 games this season, his first in Toronto.
Ennis has 112 goals and 157 assists over 525 career games in the NHL.