After Ennis injury, Babcock jokes with young fan that Leafs could use some help

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Tyler Ennis left Saturday's game against the New York Rangers after the second period with an ankle injury and did not return to action.

Head coach Mike Babcock announced after the game that Ennis suffered a broken ankle.

Tyler Ennis broke his ankle. #Leafs will figure out what’s next tonight and tomorrow as far as lineup, but he’s out for a bit. — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) December 23, 2018

The 29-year-old has seven goals and four assists over 32 games this season, his first in Toronto.

Ennis has 112 goals and 157 assists over 525 career games in the NHL.