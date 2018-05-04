PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Tampa Bay right-hander Nathan Eovaldi has started a minor league rehab assignment following surgery to remove loose bodies in his throwing elbow.

Eovaldi allowed one run and two hits in one inning, throwing 13 of 17 pitches for strikes, for Class A Charlotte against Bradenton on Friday night.

Eovaldi was set to start the regular season in the Rays rotation until feeling discomfort in his surgically-repaired elbow following his final spring training start. He hasn't pitched in the majors since Aug. 10, 2016, while with New York Yankees when he hurt the elbow. That led to his second Tommy John surgery.

Tampa Bay hasn't ruled out Eovaldi returning in late May.

