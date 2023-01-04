The Chicago Bears have signed wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown to a one-year $1.25M contract extension, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

It's a 1-year extension worth $1.25M, source said. https://t.co/XTiYca6fJs — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 4, 2023

Equanimeous St. Brown, the 26-year-old brother of Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, is in his first season with the Bears after spending three seasons with the Green Bay Packers (2018-21).

A product of Notre Dame, St. Brown has tallied 20 receptions for 320 yards and a touchdown this season.