The Chicago Bears have signed wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown to a one-year $1.25M contract extension, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. 

Equanimeous St. Brown, the 26-year-old brother of Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, is in his first season with the Bears after spending three seasons with the Green Bay Packers (2018-21). 

A product of Notre Dame, St. Brown has tallied 20 receptions for 320 yards and a touchdown this season. 