The Czech Republic has unveiled its roster for the 2018 Olympics and as expected, Jaromir Jagr was not among the 25 players selected. Ex-NHLers Martin Erat and Roman Cervenka are among the players headed to Pyeongchang.

The Czech Republic has won two Olympic hockey medals, winning gold in Nagano in 1998 and taking home the bronze in Torino in 2006.

Here is the full list:

Forwards

Roman Cervenka

Michal Birner

Dominik Kubalik

Petr Koukal

Jan Kovar

Roman Horak

Michal Repik

Jiri Sekac

Lukas Radil

Milan Gulas

Tomas Zohorna

Michal Vondrka

Tomas Mertl

Martin Erat

Defencemen

Ondrej Nemec

Jan Kolar

Michal Jordan

Adam Polasek

Vojtech Mozik

Ondrej Vitasek

Tomas Kundratek

Jakub Nakladal

Goaltenders

Patrik Bartosak

Pavel Francouz

Dominik Furch