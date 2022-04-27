Comrie gets first shutout as Jets beat Flyers

WINNIPEG — Eric Comrie made 35 saves to record his first career shutout in the Winnipeg Jets' 4-0 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old native of Edmonton was playing in his 27th NHL game, and making his 15th start for Winnipeg this season.

Kyle Connor scored into an empty net and added a pair of assists to set a new team record for points in a season. He has 92 points, one more than captain Blake Wheeler's point total since the Atlanta Thrashers moved to Winnipeg and became the Jets in 2011. Wheeler had 91 points in two seasons (2017-18, 2018-19).

Nikolaj Ehlers and Wheeler each had a goal and an assist. Pierre-Luc Dubois also scored his career-high 28th goal of the season for the Jets (37-32-11).

It was the sixth time the Flyers (25-45-11) have been shut out this season.

Playing in only his fifth NHL game, and second straight, Philadelphia rookie netminder Felix Sandstrom stopped 23 of the 26 shots he faced.

The Jets were 2-for-5 on the power play, scoring one in the first period and another in the second. The Flyers were 0-for-4.

Sandstrom didn't fare well when Winnipeg got the game's first man advantage after the Flyers were called for too many men at 5:13 of the first period.

Dubois put the puck under Sandstrom from beside the net just 10 seconds into the power play.

Philadelphia got its own power play after Zack MacEwen took a high stick to the face by Jets defenceman Dylan Sambert at 15:46, but only put one shot at Comrie.

Philadelphia took three penalties early in the second period, including a pair that gave the Jets a two-man advantage for 1:53.

After hitting the cross bar, Ehlers scored his 28th of the season late in the five-on-three with a shot that beat Sandstrom on the stick side at 7:33.

Wheeler made it 3-0 when he redirected an Ehlers' pass at 15:15.

Shots on goal were 19 apiece after the middle frame.

The Flyers had a power play roll over into the third period, but didn't manage a shot on net.

Both teams had power plays in the final five minutes, but Comrie made some strong saves and Connor scored at even strength into an empty net at 19:22.

The Jets hosts the Calgary Flames on Friday in the third game of their season-ending four-game homestand (2-0-0).

Philadelphia ends its season at home Friday against the Ottawa Senators.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 27, 2022.