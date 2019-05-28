NEW YORK — Eric Hosmer hit a three-run homer during a big first inning against Masahiro Tanaka, and San Diego manager Andy Green burned through his bullpen to help the Padres hold off the New York Yankees 5-4 on a soggy Tuesday night.

New York tried to rally in the rain, getting three runs in the seventh inning during a stretch when Green used six pitchers to face eight batters — not exactly endearing himself to fans huddled under ponchos and umbrellas. San Diego escaped the seventh on Gary Sánchez's flyout, Craig Stammen pitched the eighth and former Yankee reliever Kirby Yates pitched the ninth for his 21st save in 21 chances.

The game ended when video review overturned a safe call on DJ LeMahieu's grounder, giving the Padres a double play.

Hosmer's shot came during a four-run first, and Greg Garcia legged out a hit on a perfect safety squeeze in the sixth — one of two bunt singles for San Diego.

Sánchez hit a solo homer in the fourth for the AL East-leading Yankees, who lost for the third time in 15 games. It was Sánchez's 17th homer, one shy of his total from an injury-spoiled 2018.

Eric Lauer (4-4) pitched one-run ball over 5 1/3 innings for San Diego, getting four strikeouts and allowing four hits. The Padres stopped a two-game slide that followed a five-game winning streak.

Tanaka (3-4) ended a string of solid starts, giving up five runs in six innings. He grinded away to at least cover some innings for New York, which taxed its bullpen using an opener in a 5-2 win Monday.

Lauer allowed one-out singles to Luke Voit and Aaron Hicks in the sixth. He was then was lifted for right-hander Matt Wisler, who struck out Sánchez and got a hard lineout to left field from Gleyber Torres to hold a 5-1 lead.

Lightning struck nearby during the next inning break, and a burst of showers sent fans scrambling for cover during the top of the seventh.

That's when Green got the bullpen parade going.

Brad Wieck opened the seventh for San Diego, walked one and got a strikeout, then handed off to Phil Maton. He walked a batter and was replaced by Robbie Erlin, and Erlin allowed a single to load the bases before Green signalled for Craig Stammen.

DJ LeMahieu greeted Stammen with a two-run single, Voit grounded a single off the third base bag to re-load the bases and Hicks made it 5-4 on a fielder's choice before Sánchez cut comeback short with a harmless fly to left.

Major League Baseball plans to institute a rule change for 2020 mandating that pitchers face at least three batters each or pitch until the end of an inning.

Stammen pitched a perfect eighth before handing off to Yates.

NOT QUITE RIGHT

Yankees right fielder Clint Frazier whiffed with an ugly dive trying for France's sinking liner in the eighth, leading to an easy double. San Diego loaded the bases in the inning, but Luis Cessa got a groundout from Franmil Reyes to keep the Padres' lead at 5-4.

FAMOUS FRIENDS

Japanese pop group Momoiro Clover Z was at Yankee Stadium to watch Tanaka. The Japanese right-hander has walked out to music from the four-woman idol group since coming to the major leagues in 2014. From seats behind San Diego's dugout, the quartet sang and danced along to its own music while Tanaka warmed up.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: Green did not have any update on rookie SS Fernando Tatis Jr., who is hitting in extended spring training as he works back from a strained left hamstring. San Diego will decide in the next few days whether he needs a minor league rehab assignment.

Yankees: OF Aaron Judge (left oblique) hit off a tee Monday and is also throwing and running. He hasn't had any issues yet and will continue to ramp up. "Slow, steady progress," manager Aaron Boone said. ... SS Didi Gregorius (Tommy John surgery) was set to move his injury rehab to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, but the RailRiders' game was postponed amid tornado warnings in the area. ... LHP CC Sabathia (fluid drained from right knee) is on track to start Sunday against the Red Sox.

UP NEXT

Yankees LHP James Paxton (3-2, 3.11) will return from the injured list Wednesday to start against breakout Padres rookie Chris Paddack (4-2, 1.93). Paxton has been out since May 3 with left knee inflammation. Paddack was scratched from a start Sunday at Toronto with neck stiffness.

