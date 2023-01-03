Are the Blue Jays a better team with Daulton Varsho?

The Chicago Cubs and first baseman Eric Hosmer are close to a deal, reports Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

The 33-year-old split last season between the San Diego Padres and Boston Red Sox, joining the BoSox in a multi-player trade in August. In 104 games, Hosmer hit eight home runs and drove in 44 runs while slashing .268/.334/.382.

Hosmer spent the first seven years of his career with the Kansas City Royals, winning a World Series title with them in 2015. Hosmer then signed with the Padres for the 2018 season and spent the next five seasons there before his trade to Boston.

Hosmer has one All-Star appearance, a Silver Slugger Award and four Gold Gloves in his 12 seasons.

In 1,658 big league games, Hosmer has 196 home runs and an OPS of .764.