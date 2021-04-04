Staal could play Monday for Habs, Ducharme plays mum on where he'll slot in

Veteran forward Eric Staal, who was acquired from the Buffalo Sabres last week, has cleared his seven-day quarantine and skated Sunday morning.

With the Montreal Canadiens having the day off, it was just Staal skating alone the day before his expected debut for the Habs.

Head coach Dominique Ducharme was asked where Staal will fit into the lineup, "We'll see. There are many options." The coach said on Friday, "Some guys are doing well together and we don't want to change everything."

The 36-year-old played 32 games with last-place Buffalo in 2021, registering three goals and 10 points.

Staal, who made his NHL debut in 2003, has 439 goals and 1,031 points in 1,272 regular-season games with the Carolina Hurricanes, Minnesota Wild, New York Rangers and Sabres. A Stanley Cup champion with Carolina in 2006, the Thunder Bay, Ont., product has added 21 goals and 51 points in 62 playoff contests.